In CNBC’s Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis , CEO, entrepreneur and host of “The Profit” Marcus Lemonis travels across the country, pulling back the curtain on the most iconic and influential streets that fuel America’s most vital business cultures. From diamond dealing on Manhattan’s 47th street, to country music on Nashville’s Music Row, to the marijuana industry on Denver’s Green Mile, Marcus will immerse himself in the business and culture of the street. With unprecedented access to the men and women who ply their trades on these streets