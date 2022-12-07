Strictly Confidential

Not Available

Kay Mellor explores love and friendship, fun and fetish, and sex and death in this pacy six-part drama. Ex-copper turned sex therapist, Linda, played by Suranne Jones, works in a busy Leeds practice alongside her friend and brother-in-law helping people come to terms with an array of sexual difficulties. But, behind her own closed doors, Linda is battling with her own problems as she and her husband Richard can't conceive. Whilst struggling with her turbulent private life, Linda is dragged into the highs and lows of another life – that of swinging and sex play. Her ex-lover, Angie now a Detective Sergeant, requests her help while investigating the death of a young woman who was found hanging by her neck from a wardrobe door. Was the woman on her own, or was she with a trusted partner who scarpered when it all went wrong? Was it fully consensual or did a casual encounter result in one person pushing their games too far? Or could it have even been cold blooded murder, dressed up to look like something else? Where sex and death flirt with one another so closely however, there is no easy explanation.