Climb into the cockpit with the men and women who pilot the most impressive military aircraft of the 21st century. From fighters to bombers and giant cargo ships, experience the inside story of nine history-making aircraft. From the maiden flight of the F-22 - the world's most advanced stealth fighter - to the tank-busting A-10 Warthog, you'll learn the history and humanity behind the amazing hardware of the U.S. military.