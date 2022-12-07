Strip Mall

Not Available

Starring Julie Brown as former child star Tammi Tyler who’s acting career was cut short unexpectedly when, after eating a cupcake laced with PCP, she killed her costar, Captain Billy. Now desperate, Tammi tells fellow barmaid Patti (Victoria Jackson) she will marry the next man to walk in the door of the Funky Fox bar. It turns out to be Harve Krudup (Jim O’Heir) who owns the Starbrite Cleaners dry cleaners. Watch the intrigue as Tammi marries Harve hoping he’ll finance her comeback, all while having multiple boyfriends and competing with her archrival Cindy Williams!