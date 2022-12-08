Strippers: Cars For Cash

Not Available

If your much-loved motor isn’t looking a million dollars, don’t despair – spare parts don’t have to mean broken hearts. From mashed-up Minis to sorry-looking Subarus, join two teams of qualified London breakers as they go head-to-head in a bid to turn piles of scrap into piles of cash. With only three days to find, dismantle and sell off the parts, the pressures on to make the maximum profit and win the challenge. This is the ultimate test of stripping skills and salesmanship, when motoring treasures are discovered, patience is tested and fears are confronted. And who else to narrate the series but the ‘Only Fools and Horses’ star John Challis aka ‘Boycie’.