John Stroker, his partner Hoop, and their wise-talking car, C.A.R.R. are private investigators. They solve cases for anyone who is desperate/dumb enough to responds to their 1/8 page ad in the yellow pages. The pilot for Stroker and Hoop aired August 1, 2004 on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. The Series began airing regularly on 8/28/05, at midnight.