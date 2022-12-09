Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Not Available

She is no ordinary woman. Do Bong Soon is a woman who possesses Herculean strength. She can crush objects in her bare hands when she holds them too tightly. Although Bong Soon longs to be a dainty, elegant woman that men fall in love with, she can’t deny her superhuman strength. Her special attribute allows her to get a job as a bodyguard for Ahn Min Hyuk, the chaebol heir with eccentric tendencies who runs a gaming company. Bong Soon’s childhood friend In Gook Doo has had a secret crush on her since elementary school. How will he react when sparks begin to fly between Bong Soon and her crazy boss?