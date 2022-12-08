strongbad_email.exe

Not Available

Strong Bad Email, frequently shortened to sbemail, was originally a small feature in which Strong Bad would answer a fan-sent email and commonly mock the spelling and grammar of those who wrote to him. The animations were initially brief, but gradually the responses grew to establish numerous inside jokes, running gags and catchphrases, as well as spin-offs, such as 20X6, Teen Girl Squad, Hremails, Strong Badia, the minor character Senor Cardgage, Trogdor, and even the main character Homsar. A typical Strong Bad Email includes numerous Easter eggs and other hidden material, often found at the ending screen. Many Strong Bad Emails, such as japanese cartoon, video games, and theme song, are satirical views of particular aspects of popular culture.