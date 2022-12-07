Not Available

Stuck WIth Hackett

STUCK WITH HACKETT features "alternative engineer" and survival expert Chris Hackett. Each episode finds Hackett left alone in an extreme environment-from deep wilderness, to ruined cities, to arid deserts-with little more than his wits and ingenuity. The goal isn't survival, however; it's luxury ... achieved by any means necessary. Through a series of video diaries, he explains how to turn junk into creature comforts, such as making a hot tub in a snowy terrain, fashioning an A/C unit from spare airplane parts and fermenting leaves to run a washing machine.

