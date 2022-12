Not Available

Based on the true story of Shingo Murabayashi - a teacher at Oka High School in the town of Taki in Mie prefecture. Led by Shingo Murabayashi and his students, Oka High School was the first high school in Japan to open their own restaurant named "Mago ni Mise". The restaurant is open only on weekends and is operated by the students enrolled in the high school's cooking and chef training course.