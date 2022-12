Not Available

Welcome to the Studio 57 guide at TV Tome.This filmed dramatic series was called Heinz 57 Playhouse during its run from 54-55 then the name was changed to Studio 57 which ran until 1957. During its third year several episodes that were shown were previously aired on The Jane Wyman Show. This was due to the crumbling Dumont Network which carried this last regularly scheduled show to its end. Stories were generally melodramas or mysteries.