Aaron Sorkin, the mastermind behind "West Wing" and "Sports Night" brings NBC's next great drama, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. Featuring an all-star cast in front of and behind the camera, such as "Friends" alum Matthew Perry, "West Wing" alum Bradley Whitford, plus the talented Amanda Peet, D.L. Hughley, Richard Schiff and veteran Ed Asner. Sorkin, who will handle much of the writing duties, makes sure this vehicle promises to be the fall's most buzzed about new drama. So come take a fascinating look behind the scenes of Studio 60, a fictional sketch-comedy series on the NBS broadcast network. Problem is the series seems to be going down the tube fast. Everyone involved with the late-night dud seems to have one problem or another, including the current Executive Producer, who just had an on-air mental meltdown, and time is running out fast. Enter the networks Chairman of the Board (Steven Weber), a new network president (Amanda Peet) looking to make her mark on the net. Her answer is move is to bring in a pair of fresh-faced writers (Matthew Perry and Bradley Whitford) to try and save the series. Will it work?