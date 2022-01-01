Not Available

Studio DC: Almost Live is a special for the Disney Channel. The special is a half-hour variety show that features both The Muppets and Disney Channel stars performing comedy sketches and musical numbers together. The style is similar to that of The Muppet Show in that it features mayhem occurring on the Disney Channel Studio sets in place of the Muppet Theater. A second special aired October 5, 2008 with Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Jake T. Austin, Jason Earles, Jason Dolley, Moises Arias, David Henrie and The Cheetah Girls guest starring. At the D23 Expo, it was announced that both specials will be released on DVD sometime in 2010. Its only DVD releases so far have been in the UK, in Germany and in Argentina.