Sketch show Studio Julmahuvi ran for 8 episodes on YLE in 1998. The show is a parody of YLE's own programming, squeezing an entire evening's worth of programming into a half-hour show which included everything from news and weather to a children's show and a German police drama, with commercials and TV-spots on the side. The show was created with an impressive budget of 67 000 € per episode which resulted in extremely high production-values.