Story of the Irish-American Lonigan family between 1918 and 1930. The story centers on young Studs who is growing into adulthood in a city full of temptations. Starring Harry Hamlin, Colleen Dewhurst, Brad Dourif, Dan Shor, and Charles Durning. Production Designer Jan Scott won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Art Direction for a Limited Series or a Special. Reginald Rose wrote the adaptation of the trilogy.