On January 19, at 10:00 PM ET/PT, Science Channel will follow Josh and Chuck inside and outside the recording booth with STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW, a series that combines all the delicious informational nuggets of their podcast and wraps them in deadpan mockumentary-style humor. Along for the ride are a wide array of guests making cameo appearances, including John Hodgman, Sarah Silverman, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rufus Wainwright, and Michio Kaku.