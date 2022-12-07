Stunt Stars

Not Available

In the entertainment world, stunt men and women have thrilled audiences with daring and spectacular performances. Their names are not always known, their faces rarely shown and their dangerous work often goes unacknowledged. This fascinating series discovers why these adrenaline junkies risk life and limb for their craft. Explore the relationship between professional stuntman Leif Havdale and Joel Gretsch, the actor he’s been doubling for four years. Also, witness a day in the working life of stuntman Ed Duran who has been in the movie business for 27 years. Watch as he reveals the technique behind the ‘full body burn’ - a stunt where a person is set on fire from head to toe.