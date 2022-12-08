Not Available

Stuntdawgs is an action television series featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger's stunt double, Peter Kent who performed in Predator, Terminator 2, Eraser, True Lies, Last Action Hero and many, many others. In each episode a wild, motley crew of stuntmen, stunt coordinators and riggers will create a major stunt based on a well known Hollywood film. Viewers will learn how the "dawgs" rig and perform these amazing stunts and glimpse into the wild world of stunt performers - a truly unique breed.