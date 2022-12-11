Stupid Cupid

Not Available

The Amaraporn family is a big and wealthy family. On the 80th birthday of the grandmother, who is the head of the family, she announced that she wants to hold an arranged marriage between Chawee and Araya. Chawee, the only grandson of the Amaraporn family, dislikes Araya since they were young. Araya is an orphan that grandmother adopted. Yingmae and Chonlee wants to eliminate Araya because she will soon become the daughter-in-law and receive the inheritance instead of them. They plan to use Deedee, Chawee’s lover, who came back from the UK to change his mind and cancel the wedding. The Doctor who looks after the Amaraporn family secretly loves Araya. Although Araya is slandered by Chawee, Yingmae, Chonlee and Deedee, she gets the encouragement from Doctor. Meanwhile, Philin, a woman who disguises herself as a man named Piroj, applies to be the new gardener. However, she comes to the mansion because of a secret that no one knows. Furthermore, Pisan, the mysterious man living on a desert island, is planning to avenge somebody in the Amaraporn family.