Stupid Mario Brothers

The series tells the story of the show's main characters Mario, Luigi, Wario, and Waluigi (who used to be Mario and Luigi's arch-rivals) going on wild adventures in the Real World to stop the show's villains Ganondorf, Bowser, Nox Decious, the Darkness, and Kamek. Along the way, they meet a variety of friends and enemies that all play their part in changing the Real World as they know it. The first episode aired on December 29, 2007, with huge success and millions of views. The series finale aired on June 5, 2012, with the conclusion of Season Five. Originally, Alvarez planned to create Season Six, but due to most of the cast members moving away, he was forced to end the series at Season Five.