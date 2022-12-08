Not Available

This reality series, produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and the Margaret Maldonado Agency, follows the real lives (friendship, love, & career) of five junior assistants as they toil for three glamorous, high-end celebrity stylists. The documentary series follows the young junior assistants on the job -- music videos, movies, red carpets, etc -- and also follows them in their off-hours as they find romance, plot against each other, and try to make it big in a difficult industry, all while living on a meager junior assistant salary -- and all while looking great!