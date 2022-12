Not Available

Lee Seo Jung has recently joined a fashion magazine company called Style. Her boss, Editor Park, is loathed by her employees because of her bad temper. As Seo Jung is trying to climb the ranks of this company, she realizes that the fashion world is not a pretty place. Romance, backstabbing, competition, and lies all come along with the territory. However, she meets Seo Woo Jin who helps her during this tough time.