Not Available

Welcome to the Style and Substance guide at TV Tome. Chelsea Stevens is a one-woman cooking, decorating and entertaining machine who thinks every crisis can be solved by a decorative centerpiece. As America's reigning queen of domesticity, style, and gracious living, she has created a media empire consisting of magazines, video, and television spots. Enter small-town girl Jane Sokol, who has been brought to the Big Apple to manage Chelsea's business after she sells it to Ferber Enterprises. Level-headed Jane goes head to head with neurotic control-freak Chelsea in her daily attempts to handle budgets and Chelsea's difficult staff -- not to mention Chelsea's meddling interference in her life. Backing up Chelsea and Jane is a mildly amusing office staff that hits on every extreme stereotype we've been seeing for years. These characters include: gay interior designer Mr. John -- an older British man whose dialogue mostly involves his kinky private life, wisecracking fo