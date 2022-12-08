Not Available

Celebrity fashion stylist June Ambrose brings high-end fashion to VH1 with the new series "Styled by June", premiering March 19 at 9:30 PM ET/PT. June is not only a go-to stylist for many big names in Hollywood including Jay-Z and Mary J. Blige, but is also the CEO of her own celebrity styling house, Mode Squad, Inc., Style Architect for the "The X-Factor USA", and author of Effortless Style. With her natural instinct and "no nonsense" attitude, June is giving viewers a sneak peek into her fabulous yet exclusive "Juniverse" as she works to revamp the images and brands of celebrities Mischa Barton, Aubrey O'Day, Trina, Jaleel White, Shanna Moakler, Da Brat and Michelle Williams as they re-emerge into the spotlight.