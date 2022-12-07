Not Available

Eleven contestants with a passion for fashion compete against one another for an editorial job with Elle magazine. During the competition, they work for Elle's Fashion News Director, Anne Slowey, and must carry out different assistant tasks and fashion editorial assignments in each episode. With input from Elle's Creative Director, Joe Zee, Anne will fire one person each week. The last one standing will be promoted to a coveted real-life job opportunity with Elle magazine, a paid lease on a Manhattan apartment, and a clothing allowance at H&M, a prize totaling $100,000.