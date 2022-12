Not Available

Yume (Asano) is a single mother raising a now teenage daughter, Haruka, by herself. She has trouble trusting men, as Haruka's real father Kunio left before Haruka was born, and her first marriage ended when her husband cheated on her. It is then though that she meets Kunio's younger brother, Mitsugu (played by Oda). He falls for her immediately, and sets out to win her heart despite her disbelief.