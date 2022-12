Not Available

Go behind the scenes as Subaru Rally Team USA drivers, David Higgins and Craig Drew, attempt to defend their back-to-back Rally America Championship title and teammates, Travis Pastrana and Chrissie Beavis, return to stage rally action. Watch Bucky Lasek, Sverre Isachsen and the Subaru Rallycross Team compete door-to-door in the Red Bull Global Rallycross Championship.