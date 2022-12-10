Not Available

Subharambha, a hoichoi freemium, is a Bengali web series directed by Abhijit Chowdhury and starring Jasmine Roy, Satyam Bhattacharya, and Dibyasha Das in the lead roles. The series revolves around Subhomita, a struggling musician, as she juggles her life, her family, and her passion for music. After a chance meeting with Mainak, her childhood admirer, things start looking up for Subhomita. But a new challenge is always around the corner. Will Subhomita follow her passion or will life force her to quit her music? Download and watch all episodes of Subharambha, the latest Bengali web series, for free streaming online only on hoichoi. Experience a musical journey and a new take on love, passion, and life in this exciting new Bengali web series