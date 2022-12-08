Substitute Princess

Not Available

Jin Da Hua is sweet, but misunderstood: she’s constantly being made fun of for her buck teeth, pigtails and poor fashion taste. On top of that, she’s got a debilitating crush on the handsome, good hearted Lin Guan Jun, but does he even know she exists? Before she can find the genuine answer, Jin Da falls into a bizarre plot of plastic surgery and wakes up looking like the glamorous heiress Du Liang Yen. From rags to riches — and from dork to princess — Jin Da ends up in a tale of romance and soul searching.