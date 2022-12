Not Available

A fast-paced talk show with unexpected stories and competitive guests. Succékväll med Janne Grönroos is a humorous and fast-paced talk show where guests tell fun and different stories from their lives. The show also offers odd competitions and the country's top artists perform. Add some crazy surprises and Succekväll’s world-class husband with Maja Mannila and you have all the ingredients for just that, a successful night.