Successful Story of a Bright Girl

Jang Na Ra plays a cute and innocent country girl who often daydreams of rescuing her prince. One day, she meets Jang Hyuk who accidentally falls into her bath tub while she was taking her bath. Not off to a good start they started arguing over the matter. However, the story goes on to tell how Jang Nara arrives in the big city due to her plan to settle her irresponsible parents’ debts. She moves into Jang Hyuk’s house as a hired servant hence begins to teach the rich spoiled brat some manners through her down to earth scoldings and no-nonsense attitude. This drama gets totally hilarious in many scenes where Jang Nara and Jang Hyuk’s combination comes out as refreshingly cute. Jang Hyuk plays a rich and proud man who inherits his father’s business but is later betrayed by his own cousin and uncle leading to his downfall. On the other hand, Jang Nara plays a girl that he meets who help him pick up the pieces in his life, from defeat to success.