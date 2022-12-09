Suddenly Royal

Not Available

When blue collar, All-American auto repair advisor David Drew Howe decided to research his ancestry online, he never imagined the shocking results would catapult him and his family into the most elite social circles overnight - ROYALTY. This new series follows David, his wife Pam, and 12-year-old daughter Grace on an adventure of a lifetime as they make the bold decision to travel 3,000 miles away to unveil what it really means to be heir to the throne of the British Isle of Man.