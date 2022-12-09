Suddenly Seventeen

Not Available

Back to the 17-year-old high school campus, Liang Xia and Mao Liang were 28 and after facing a discussion they found themselves again 10 years back, thus facing again the life on campus out of the blue. Liang Xia wanted to live as an adolescent "no worries" and Mao Liang's "adult thinking", but even so the two frequently made happy moments. In the struggle after the ridiculous contradiction, they were determined tochange the fate of people around to help everyone find a positive direction in life. This is a school life romance drama with full of comedic scenes...