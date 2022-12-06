Not Available

Suddenly Susan

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Workplace situation comedy centered on the character of Susan, a "somewhat sheltered" magazine writer who has dumped her rich fiancÃ© at the altar and must now cope with being suddenly single - complicated by the fact that her boss at hip San Francisco magazine The Gate is her ex's brother Jack. He has promoted her from copy editor to writer of a column on being single in the '90s, thus irritating her co-workers: caustic lifestyle columnist Vicki, Cuban playboy. Susan's main support is her loving grandmother Nana. In highly publicized trouble before it ever aired, Suddenly Susan had to switch formats from a bookstore to a magazine workplace setting - sort of Mary Richards going to work for Lou Grant at the Trib.

Cast

Brooke ShieldsSusan Keane
Judd NelsonJack Richmond
Kathy GriffinVicki Groener
Andrea BendewaldMaddy Piper
Nestor CarbonellLuis Rivera
Barbara BarrieNana

Images