Not Available

Sugar is a TV cooking show shown on Food Network Canada hosted by Canadian pastry chef Anna Olson. Sugar is a half-hour show which specializes in desserts. Each episode has a theme ingredient. Host Anna Olson makes one simple dessert with the theme ingredient in the first part of the show. During the second and third part, she creates a more elaborate or decadent dessert with the same ingredient. During the last few minutes of the program called the "Switch-Up", Anna re-invents the first dessert with a few tricks and turns it into something more special.