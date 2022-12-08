Not Available

Each week, three teams composed of artists from completely different disciplines enter the Sugar Dome to battle it out and create amazing food displays. Cake designers and sugar artists team up with professional fruit carvers, graffiti artists, sand sculptors and more for a delicious rollercoaster ride to compete for a $15,000 prize. Hosted by award-winning TV host David Bull, the contest is judged by distinguished pastry chef and cake designer Paulette Goto, acclaimed pastry chef Pichet Ong and special guest judges, including actress Monica Potter, motocross champion Nate Adams and costume designer Randall Christensen.