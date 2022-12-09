Not Available

Sugar Showdown is a fun and intense competition series that celebrates all things sweet and delicious. Three expert bakers enter the Sugar Showdown studio and compete in episodes that feature cakes, pies, cupcakes or donuts. First, the competitors must make their best dessert incorporating one mystery ingredient. After three distinguished judges eliminate one competitor, the finalists must make creations based on a theme. One baker will be crowned the champion, winning bragging rights and $10,000.