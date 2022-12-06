Not Available

Sugarfoot

Will Hutchins starred as Tom Brewster, an Easterner who headed west to seek his fortune with hopes of becoming an attorney. Though basically mild-mannered and peaceful, Brewster frequently found himself in violent situations and usually tried to use reason rather than gunplay to get himself out of these tight spots. Because of his peaceful nature and because he hailed from the East, Brewster found himself stuck with the nickname of "Sugarfoot" which was one notch lower than a tenderfoot.

