SUIT UP follows renowned crisis manager Jim Dunnigan, who takes the helm of a scandal-soaked athletic department at Glory University. He soon finds himself tasked with rescuing the school's pristine image, while managing scheming boosters, dysfunctional recruits and a meddling lawyer who won't go away. With a multi-million-dollar television contract at stake, not to mention his career, Jim must find a way to save the school.