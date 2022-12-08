Suitei Yuuzai

Not Available

Journalist Kayama Seiji who is covering the war zone, gets shocking news that Shinozuka Yoshio, the criminal serving time for the murder of a young girl 12 years ago, is actually innocent. At that time, Kayama reported on that case. Convinced that Shinozuka was the criminal, Kayama had proceeded to write the news stories, but he is proved to be wrong after the passage of 12 years. Shinozuka’s lawyer, Ishihara Yoko, holds a press conference where she criticises the sloppy investigation by the police and speaks of suing for the suffering during the 12 years that Shinozuka had lost. However, Shinozuka’s daughter, Miho has mixed feelings for her father who is released from prison at this late stage.