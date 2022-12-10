Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends

Not Available

A mystery thriller with an edgy love story set against the backdrop of a young millennial Delhi party scene. ACP Sumer Singh faces official enquiry for his method of handling a case of a bunch of girlfriends, one of whom, Nirali, he fell in love with. A trail of crime and blackmail unfold that sends chills down the ACPs spine. Will his trust in Nirali be put to test? What dark secrets does a bunch of innocent-looking girls hide behind their glossy social media profiles? Will he ever find out?