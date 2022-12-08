Not Available

Attending summer camp is a rite of passage that many kids experience. In this competition series, 16 adults get a rare opportunity to relive that experience now that they are older and, presumably, more mature. Throughout the season, the campers battle in competitions inspired by classic camp games that lead up to a Campathalon at the end of the summer. That final pits the remaining campers against one another in an Olympic-style event to determine the winner. Among the campers in the inaugural season are a fiery personal trainer who was a tomboy until learning to be feminine when she went to camp in seventh grade, a self-proclaimed geek who dresses up as her superhero alter ego on weekends, a former camp counselor who says summer camp was the best time of his life, an outdoorsman who was considered a prankster when he attended church camp, and a firefighter who was thrown out of summer camp for pulling pranks on others.