Summer for Bureaucrats

It is 1956, and Japan has officially declared the “post-war” period over. In the decade or so that will follow, the country will grow to be the second largest economy in the world. But what was the driving force behind this economic miracle? This drama depicts the intense drama and battles played out among Japan’s leading bureaucrats in the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, focusing on Shingo Kazakoshi, the man dubbed “Mr. MITI” who selflessly and utterly devoted himself to his country’s industrial development.