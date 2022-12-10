Not Available

Summer in Lesmona

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Bremen, 1893. Young Marga Lürmann has many suitors but has never fallen in love. This changes when she meets Percy, a distant cousin from England, during a glorious summer spent in Lesmona, her uncle's country estate. Although Percy is not yet able to support a wife, he promises to return in five years to marry her. However, Marga, under pressure from her family to find a husband, grows more lonely and confused as time goes by, and eventually accepts a marriage proposal from someone else.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images