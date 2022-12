Not Available

Teenager Summer Farley (Sophie Stuckey) moves to Transylvania with her father and brother. She then starts at her new high school, Stoker High, which is filled with zombies, werewolves, vampires, mummies and many other sorts of monsters. She tries to get through school with help from her friends, Heidi the zombie (Amy Wren) and Bobby the werewolf (Kane Ricca) Bobby seems to gain strong feelings for Summer in the first episode.