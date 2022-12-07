Summer Scent

Not Available

Yoo Min Woo's first love was So Eun Hye who gets into a car accident. Eun Hye dies, leaving him behind. Shim Hye Won has suffered from a terrible heart disease ever since childhood. Miraculously, she finds that she will be obtaining a heart from a donor, Soh Eun Hye. Suffering from the pain of a heartache, Min-woo goes to Paris to study, the memories of Eun Hye still hunts his heart. When he returns to Korea, fate takes a turn and brings Hye Won and Min-woo together. When the two first meet, Hye Won's heart (Eun Hye's heart), oddly beats faster when she is around Min Woo. Park Jung Jae is Hye Won's boyfriend. Park Jung Ah is Jung Jae's sister, she meets Min Woo in Italy and falls for him.