Summerhill is a British children's television drama about the famously radical Summerhill School. written by Alison Hume and directed by Jon East. It was first broadcast on the CBBC Channel in January 2008 and was subsequently nominated for three children's BAFTA awards: Best Drama, Best Writer and Breakthrough Talent. It won the awards for writer & breakthrough nominations. The show launched the careers of a number of young actors, most notably Jessie Cave who went on to star as 'Lavender Brown' in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and also Olly Alexander, Eliot Otis Brown Walters and Holly Bodimeade. The series was also shown on BBC One, and as a feature length film on BBC Four.