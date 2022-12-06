Not Available

Bradin, Nikki and Derrick are 3 kids from an average normal Kansas household. Their whole life is thrown upside-down when their parents are tragically killed in a car accident. Ava Gregory (their aunt) gets custody of her niece and nephews and they move into her Californian home (in Summerland). Ava, a struggling clothes designer, lives with her best friend and business partner, Susannah Rexford, her friend, an ex- pro.surfer, Jay Robertson and her ex-boyfriend, real estate agent, Johnny Durrant. All four of them are highly unequipped to handle children and are not use to including them in their everyday lives.