Sumu Sumu 3

The third season of "sumu sumu" tells a story among Bakarhythm, Nikaido Fumi, Wakabayashi Masayasu, Mizukawa Asami, and Himura Yuki. The drama will be distributed on Hulu from april 25th (every Sunday) with total 10 episodes. It starts in a typical apartment room in metro Tokyo. The room was rent by Bakarhythm for writing work, and it is commonly known as "workplace". One day, Nikaido Fumi, who lived here before, showed up. The party starts. Such gathering, and such friendship among entertainers, are not something that you can always find elsewhere.