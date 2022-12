Not Available

First-hand view of what it’s really like to swap your sunlounger for a hospital bed and your well-earned time off for an unwelcome spell in a recovery ward. From too much booze to too much sun; from accidents on the dancefloor to kids’ catastrophes in the pool: we go behind the scenes to follow all the funny, heart-warming and just plain incredible stories of British holidaymakers in search of fun but who end up with a little more excitement than they’d bargained for.